De Guillermo del Toro a Elvis: los nominados para los premios Oscar 2023 ya están aquí

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Todo en Todas Partes al Mismo Tiempo) se posiciona como la máxima nominada para la entrega número 95 de los Premios Oscar. Con 11 nominaciones, la cinta de Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert supera a The Banshees of Inisherin (Los Espíritus de la Isla), de Martin McDonagh y All Quiet on the Western Front (Sin novedad en el frente), de Edward Berger con nueve menciones, mientras que Elvis, de Baz Luhrrman alcanzó ocho.
Los mexicanos Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón y Alejandro González Iñárritu también figuran dentro de las nominaciones. En el caso del primero, el tapatío compite en la terna de Mejor Película Animada por Pinocho, mientras que Cuarón se encuentra detrás de la producción de Le Pupille, dirigida por Alice Rohrwacher, nominado a Mejor Cortometraje y González Iñárritu se encuentra en la terna de Mejor Fotografía por su trabajo en Bardo, Falsa Crónica de unas cuantas verdades.
El evento, programado para el 12 de marzo, verá a los siguientes títulos y artistas compitiendo en las categorías principales:
Mejor Película
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar – The Way Of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Mejor Actriz Principal
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor Actor Principal
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
Mejor Película Animada
- Guillermo del Toro – Pinocho
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Mejor Película Internacional
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- Eo
- The Quiet Girl
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Brendan Gleeson
- Brian Tyree Henry
- Judd Hirsch
- Barry Keoghan
- Ke Huy Quan
Mejor Cortometraje de Animación
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Angela Basset -Black Panther – Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Wahale
- Kerry Condon – Tahe Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Sthepanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once