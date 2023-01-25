De Guillermo del Toro a Elvis: los nominados para los premios Oscar 2023 ya están aquí

El Sol de México

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Todo en Todas Partes al Mismo Tiempo) se posiciona como la máxima nominada para la entrega número 95 de los Premios Oscar. Con 11 nominaciones, la cinta de Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert supera a The Banshees of Inisherin (Los Espíritus de la Isla), de Martin McDonagh y All Quiet on the Western Front (Sin novedad en el frente), de Edward Berger con nueve menciones, mientras que Elvis, de Baz Luhrrman alcanzó ocho.

Los mexicanos Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón y Alejandro González Iñárritu también figuran dentro de las nominaciones. En el caso del primero, el tapatío compite en la terna de Mejor Película Animada por Pinocho, mientras que Cuarón se encuentra detrás de la producción de Le Pupille, dirigida por Alice Rohrwacher, nominado a Mejor Cortometraje y González Iñárritu se encuentra en la terna de Mejor Fotografía por su trabajo en Bardo, Falsa Crónica de unas cuantas verdades.

El evento, programado para el 12 de marzo, verá a los siguientes títulos y artistas compitiendo en las categorías principales:

Mejor Película

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar – The Way Of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Mejor Actriz Principal

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Actor Principal

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Mejor Película Animada

Guillermo del Toro – Pinocho

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Mejor Película Internacional

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Eo

The Quiet Girl

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Brendan Gleeson

Brian Tyree Henry

Judd Hirsch

Barry Keoghan

Ke Huy Quan

Mejor Cortometraje de Animación

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it

Mejor actriz de reparto